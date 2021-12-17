Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? If you find yourselves curious about that very question, or about the future, we’re happy to help!

So where should we start things off within this piece? We suppose the best thing to do is go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on the air tonight. We’re in the midst of a holiday hiatus, and it’s one that will keep Kennedy McMann and the rest of the cast off the air until Friday, January 7.

Here’s the good news: When the show does return, it’s going to be with an episode that is titled “The Confession of the Long Night” and looks, at least on the surface, to be completely bonkers. You’re going to see Nancy and some other characters find themselves immersed in an alternate reality — and, of course, that very idea makes us think of Riverdale and their recent five-episode event. Yet, the story around this one is very much different and it could lead to some big-time truths coming up.

To get a few more details all about where things are going to go from here, be sure to check out the Nancy Drew season 3 episode 10 synopsis:

TRUTH HURTS – A truth-inducing ritual takes hold of a town-wide cocktail party, yielding volcanic emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Meanwhile, one of Ryan’s (Riley Smith) business contacts comes to town with an offer that may be connected to a recent wrongful death. Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Scott Wolf. Jesse Ellis directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#310). Original airdate 1/7/2022. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you most want to see on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 10?

