The Blacklist season 9 debate: Who is after Harold Cooper?

As we get ourselves set up for The Blacklist season 9 in the new year, there’s a lot to be concerned about with Harold Cooper.

It starts, of course, with the fact that someone clearly framed him for the murder of Doug Koster. We don’t believe for a second that Harry Lennix’s character did this; rather, he was likely drugged and put in a situation where all eyes are on him. The situation’s bad enough where someone chose to falsify a ballistics report in order to better protect him, but even that may be falling apart now. Remember, this past episode ended with Cooper getting an anonymous phone call from someone who watched the meet over the report go down.

So who is behind all of this? It feels like whoever called Cooper may be the person who set him up in the first place, and there are a few different candidates of interest here.

Panabaker – This is a fun one to think about. It’s clear that something happened between her and Cooper in the past two years to cause some hurt feelings. She is also a Senator, so she has the money and the resources to orchestrate some sort of big plot against him. He also probably has people to throw under the bus if this ever gets tracked back to her.

Cooper’s own friend – What if the same guy who faked the port set him up in the first place? It’s complicated for him to play these sort of mind-games, but we like to think the person behind this is someone we’ve met before.

Charlene – Why would his wife do something like this? It’d be a hugely dramatic twist and if they go there, we have to think they’ll have a good reason for it.

A new big bad – Could there be someone out to hurt all of the people in the Task Force individually, and maybe also Reddington? We do want to think there is someone out there still lurking in the shadows…

Who do you think is after Cooper on The Blacklist season 9?

