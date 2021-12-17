Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive more into Hondo’s story soon? We know that we’re reasonably early in this season still and with that in mind, there’s a ton of great stuff coming!

So where should we begin here? We suppose that it’s by sharing some of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. This marks the first week in the show’s holiday-related hiatus but all things considered, things could be worse! It’s a reasonably short break in the action, with the plan for now being to get more episodes to us when we get around to Sunday, January 2. That is when the show debuts in its new 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, where presumably it will be for the rest of the season.

Just in case you want to better prepare for that, why not go ahead and look at what’s coming up next? Take a look at the synopses below for more insight…

Season 5 episode 9, “Survive” – When Deacon enlists Chris’ help on an off-duty private security detail, they struggle to survive when they’re attacked by a drug cartel looking to kidnap their wealthy VIP client, on the new day and time of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 10, “Three Guns” – The SWAT team partners with the DEA to locate stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles, high-power weapons with new technology capable of cutting through armored tanks. Also, a personal issue for Tan arises when a colleague is hurt in the field; Hondo’s inquiry into the arrest of a homeless veteran for Leroy (Michael Beach), Darryl’s father, sparks an idea for a new policing initiative; and Luca suspects the mother of his mentee, Kelly (Angelica Scarlet Johnson), wants to date him, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 9 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Michael Beach guest stars as Leroy, Hondo’s childhood friend and Darryl’s father. Angelica Scarlet Johnson, daughter of series star Kenny Johnson, returns as Kelly, Luca’s mentee.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to SWAT!

What do you want to see on SWAT season 5 episode 9?

What about episode 10 on the other side of that? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







