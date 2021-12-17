Outlander season 6 video: Caitriona Balfe sets up Claire’s emotional story

Just in case you hadn’t heard already, Outlander season 6 is going to be a particularly emotional story for Caitriona Balfe as Claire. The end of season 5 was painful and traumatizing, and it is going to take a great deal of time for her to recover.

One thing that is very clear is that in the early part of next season, Claire will not be healed at all. In the video below, Balfe notes that the new season picks up a few months after the events of the season 5 finale. She will do her best to put on a brave face after the horrific assault against her, but that pain will manifest itself in a number of different ways. She’s a character who so often has had a sense of control about herself and yet, much of that could be starting to unravel moving forward.

We hope by the end of this eight-episode season, Claire will start to be able to heal. We know that she will have the support of Jamie, Bree, Roger, Young Ian, and everyone else around her, but they also need to go on their own journeys of how to best help her. That may not be clear to everyone right away.

Throughout most of season 6 (premiering this March), everyone is going to have a lot on their plate. There are the challenges associated with taking on this trauma, and then also further hardships coming courtesy of the Revolutionary War. With it starting up right around the corner, everyone at the Ridge has to prepare for what that means and how to best stay safe.

In general, we imagine that there will be brilliant, heartbreaking performances throughout everything you see moving forward. Get your tissues ready in advance.

All I can say is this: get ready to cry, all. Get ready to cry. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/ofGyjp8QQT — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 17, 2021

