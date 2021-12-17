Succession season 4: Is Connor Roy suddenly the family’s x-factor?

As we look ahead towards Succession season 4, there’s a reason to be intrigued over Connor Roy — and no, it has nothing to do with his relationship to Willa.

Instead, we’re starting to think that Alan Ruck’s character finds himself in a pretty interesting position of power. He knows that he’s not altogether respected, either by his father or his siblings. It allows him to carve his own path and figure out what’s right for him. Sure, Connor is delusional and eventually, is going to be crushed courtesy of his Presidential aspirations, but he could also shape the future of his family in some interesting ways.

Much of Connor’s power moving forward is going to be based largely on what the family around him decides to do. If Shiv, Roman, and Kendall continue to band together and fight their father, there’s a case to be made here that he could be an x-factor for the three of them.

Let’s think about optics for a moment: If Connor were to side with Logan and the other three did not, it would look as though these three are just being brats. If he was truly terrible, would Connor also jump over to that side? That’s where he becomes such a key cog in all of this. If Connor does get on board with his half-siblings, all of a sudden it looks as though Logan is the monster. Kendall, Shiv, and Roman better be prepared to schmooze if they are going to make some big moves in season 4. They did clue in Connor about their plans at the last-minute, so maybe he’ll remember that. It’s certainly more than what Logan has told him recently.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Connor Roy on Succession season 4?

