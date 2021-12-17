Dickinson season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale on Apple TV+

Next week on Apple TV+, it is here: Dickinson season 3 episode 10, otherwise known as the huge series finale.

For the entirety of this season, we’ve known that the Hailee Steinfeld series is building to this point. It’s never pretended as though we’d get another season, and the show instead has only worked to complete this particular chapter of Emily Dickinson’s life.

Obviously, it goes without saying that this show could never tell the totality of the famed poet’s story — she lived for more than fifty years and here, you’ve got a 25-year old actress taking on the central part. What makes Dickinson so important is the introduction to who she and capturing a certain spirit of her life. This is not some line-for-line biography; rather, it’s an interpretation of a life that can serve as an entry point to everything else.

We should note that the series finale is titled “This Was a Poet,” which is a reference to one of Dickinson’s most notable poems in This was a Poet – It is That. It’s a poem effectively about poetry and the power Emily has in that role. Poetry does shape her legacy, and it’s the sole reason why we have this particular series in the first place.

Ultimately, though, don’t expect this finale do be all about the title character simply trying to get words on a page. There are a lot of different things going on here, at least according to the official Dickinson season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

Emily asks Betty to help her design a new dress. The Dickinson family is surprised by an unexpected guest.

We suppose that in some ways, the biggest surprise entering the series finale is that it’s arriving on Christmas Eve; then again, Apple doesn’t care about same-day viewership. People will have an opportunity to check this out whenever they want.

