Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see season 12 episode 10 arrive in just a matter of hours?

It goes without saying that there are a lot of people who’d love more of the Tom Selleck series, especially since we’re right in the middle of the holiday season. Even when Blue Bloods isn’t doing Christmas episodes, many of the holiday’s themes do still resonate through a lot of what you tend to see. Think in terms of the importance of family.

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see any of these themes present in a new episode tonight — at least in the form of a new episode. Blue Bloods is currently on hiatus until we get around to Friday, January 7 with an episode titled “Old Friends.” Luckily, there will be a lot of stuff to be excited about here, including the return of Lyle Lovett as Waylon Gates.

To get some more news on this episode, and also what is coming up after the fact on January 14 (which also features a big-name guest star), take a look at the synopses below:

Season 12 episode 10, “Old Friends” – An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* GRAMMY Award® winner Lyle Lovett returns as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates.

Season 12 episode 11, “On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

Bonus scoop

There will be another episode airing on January 21 titled “The Reagan Way,” and it will feature the return of Joe Hill!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







