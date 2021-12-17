Law & Order season 21: Sam Waterston returning as Jack McCoy

If you wanted another big reason to be excited for the Law & Order season 21 revival, know this: Sam Waterston is returning to the show!

Today, this glorious news was first confirmed (per TVLine), meaning that the longtime series regular will be back to play Jack McCoy in some shape or form. While not every main cast member can come back for a number of different reasons, we imagine that there will be nods to the original wherever possible. Anthony Anderson is another one of the prominent returns; on the other hand, we know that S. Epatha Merkerson will not be returning, at least for the time being due to her commitments to another Dick Wolf series in Chicago Med. (Here is a fun fact: She’s appeared in more than 500 episodes of television executive-produced by Dick Wolf.)

We know that you’re going to be seeing the return of Law & Order in February, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. At that point, we’re sure that the promotional train is going to start rolling into high gear for this show. It’s the series that started it all and if you’re NBC, you will try to do everything in your power to make this as big as you possibly can.

Will there be some sort of crossover event coming with this show, Law & Order: SVU, and also Law & Order: Organized Crime? Given that we’ve seen how lucrative these events can be in the ratings, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if we see something like this happens. Remember for a moment here that crossovers for the One Chicago franchise often generate big ratings, and we’ve also seen something rather similar when it comes to what we’ve seen for SVU and Organized Crime.

Let’s just hope that the flagship show ends up being as well-constructed and relevant as it once was so many years ago.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 21?

Who else from the original series do you want to see back? Be sure to share right now in the comments and come back around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







