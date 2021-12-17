Big Sky season 2 episode 9 return date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s enormous, all-important episode stuffed full of drama, are you curious to learn the Big Sky season 2 episode 9 return date?

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new installment of the series next week — or for the rest of the year. It doesn’t benefit ABC in the slightest to have an episode airing so close to Thanksgiving and with that in mind, they’re going to steer clear of that to the best of their ability.

Instead, all signs at the moment point to Big Sky coming back on the air in February, most likely following the Winter Olympics. This is what you’re going to be seeing for some other shows including Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, and Station 19, so why wouldn’t it also happen here? That’s just the thing that makes the most sense.

As for what you can expect to see story-wise, we already feel like the goal here is to pick up more or less where the events of tonight leave off, and continue to have things move forward at a fairly breakneck pace. This is what this show does so well and ultimately, they’re going to keep finding ways to leave you on the edge of your seat.

We’d love to be able to share some sort of Big Sky season 2 episode 9 synopsis to go along with all of this but unfortunately, you’ll probably be waiting a good while on all of that. How long are we talking? Probably until at some point in February, at least based on where things are at the moment.

