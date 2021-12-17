The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Prepare for Michelle Young’s final rose

As you prepare for The Bachelorette finale on ABC this Tuesday, know that there will be plenty of romance, but also tough choices.

We know that it’s seemed from the beginning that Michelle Young was going to choose Nayte with her final rose, and we still do think that this is more than likely the case. However, she has grown close to Brandon and there’s something to be said for their chemistry. He clearly loves her and the amount of care he’s put into her is likely making this choice difficult. He may have started off slower, but he’s really improved his standing week after week.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead now, check out the full synopsis for the finale below:

“1809” – Michelle’s journey as “The Bachelorette” is coming to a close. With two incredible beaus remaining, Michelle’s parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to get to know the men who may be joining their family. The pressure is on to impress, but will they stick the landing or fall short? After each guy has met the family and taken Michelle on one final date, she’ll have a life-changing decision to make. Has she found her soulmate, and will he get down on one knee? Find out on the exhilarating season finale of “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If there’s anything that could sway Michelle’s mind one way or another, it’s going to be family. That’s how it works with so many of us!

One more thing…

Rest assured, there will be an After the Final Rose this season! That’s mostly notable because there wasn’t really one for Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s edition of the show last fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







