MacGruber season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest

Following today’s big premiere on Peacock, can you expect a MacGruber season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is this show going to be canceled?

The first order of business for now has to be establishing where things are: For the time being, there is no official renewal for another season. This shouldn’t come as too great of a shock, given that Peacock, just like most other streaming services, is waiting to see what the ratings are like before they move forward.

Are there some big reasons to keep this show around? Absolutely. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s already got a built-in audience thanks to the iconic Will Forte character’s history. MacGruber was of course famous on Saturday Night Live, and this eventually led to the movie that premiered more than a decade ago. Peacock feels like the perfect venue for shows of this vein, given that they have all past seasons of SNL on the service already and the cross-promotional opportunities there feel endless.

We don’t really see the future of MacGruber as a tenuous one, at least in that Peacock should bring it back and probably will. Our larger concerns are tied to the streaming service itself. Since its launch and despite having some huge shows like The Office, it hasn’t gotten the positive buzz of an Apple TV+ or a Disney+. Some of that has to do with its lack of big-ticket originals. It has plenty on there, but none have achieved mainstream success. Will MacGruber be the one? We’re not fully sure on that, but we do think it has a cult following and until Peacock finds one, they would be silly to kick the project to the curb. We’re pretty optimistic that more will be coming down the line.

On the SNL front, remember that there is a big episode hosted by Paul Rudd coming this weekend!

Do you want to see a MacGruber season 2 renewal happen over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







