And Just Like That season 1 episode 4 preview: Is Carrie moving?

As we move into And Just Like That season 1 episode 4 next week, you will see Carrie Bradshaw make her next major move forward.

What does that entail? Based on the promo below, she’s trying to sell her apartment. In the wake of Big’s death she (understandably) doesn’t want to be there anymore; she feels like it’s haunted and wants to find a new place for herself. Of course, doing that is easier said than done.

From a writing standpoint, we can certainly understand the desire to have Carrie start anew. A big part of the push for And Just Like That is about new beginnings, as it’s showing Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in a place she hasn’t been in years. The time that we didn’t see her was, ironically, the time when things were the most stable.

While this is going on for her personally, professionally there are plenty of other questions, as well. Take, for example, whether or not she’s really at the right place with the podcast. Would she be better off going out on her own? Is it the right fit? Either she needs to adapt, or she needs to find something that suits her more. Maybe there’s a compromise in there; the Carrie we saw over the years could find a way to solve any problem through at her.

Elsewhere…

Be prepared to see Charlotte continue to try to turn a “mom friend” into an actual friend, while Miranda is probably going to continue the journey of self-discovery that we saw her on in episode 3. What she feels about Che and how that impacts her life will be key for at least the next few episodes, if not longer.

