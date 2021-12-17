Killing Eve season 4 teaser offers a look into Villanelle’s iconic past

Earlier today, it was announced that Killing Eve season 4 will premiere on February 27, with the first episode coming to AMC+ one week prior.

Just in case that isn’t enough for you today, why not check out the new, incredible teaser for what lies ahead? We hope you love Easter eggs from the past, since this video is full of them.

The teaser starts with Villanelle’s iconic puffy pink dress, which you likely remember from her psychiatric assessment from all the way back in season 1 episode 2. Then, you’ve got the big mask that Jodie Comer’s character wore in Amsterdam during season 2 episode 4. There are postcards of iconic places that you’ve seen on the series over the years, and then it concludes with a handful of other meaningful objects: A motorcycle helmet (likely to symbolize Villanelle’s riding from early on in the series), what looks to be pieces of the clown get-up Villanelle wore in season 3, and then also a particularly meaningful teddy bear. We don’t think we have to say too much about this one, but let’s just say Villanelle tried out a series of different recorded messages for it, dedicated of course to Eve, back in season 3 episode 3.

So what does this teaser overall symbolize? It’s no coincident that all of the objects we’re discussing here are tied to Villanelle at some point during the show’s run, and it’s a reminder of her trying to push past everything she’s done. Does this mean that she’s starting all over, or burning all of her past ties? It could be all of that, as in some way Killing Eve has long been a show about Villanelle finding herself. This is a part of her fascinating with Eve; even if she’s been after her for most of the season, she’s paid her more attention and care than almost anyone in her life.

