Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, December 16?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get a follow-up to that incredible episode we just watched?

The first thing that we should say within this piece is pretty simple: We’re still working to piece our mind back together after the absolutely-insane storyline we saw last week. We weren’t altogether shocked that Richard Wheatley managed to get himself a mistrial, given how good of an attorney Barba is. What stunned us more was seeing the prosecution decided that they didn’t have enough of a case to make another trial worth their time and resources. Wheatley is now back on the straight and now, Stabler has to contend with his adversary once more.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming, as there is no new episode tonight. The current plan is for both SVU and Organized Crime both to arrive on NBC come January 6, and we’re sure more details will be available as we get a little bit closer to that date.

So, beyond Richard Wheatley, what else is there to look forward to? We’re sure that Stabler will still be working to help Eli through the traumatic situation he want through in episode 9. We’re also hoping for Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay to have more screen time together, but we’re well-aware at this point that this is something we won’t get a chance to see every single week. There’s not enough hours in the day to make something like that happen, even if we want it!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10?

Are you sad to be stuck waiting on it until the new year? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







