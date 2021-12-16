United States of Al season 2 episode 10 return date at CBS

Are you interested in learning the United States of Al season 2 episode 10 return date, or getting even more news on what lies ahead?

Here is where we have to kick things off with some of the bad news: Like with the majority of the other CBS comedies out there, we unfortunately aren’t going to be seeing a new episode tonight. The plan instead to bring them all back with new installments on Thursday, January 6, which is where they will carry into (hopefully) much of the rest of the month. Since there will be a break brought on by the Olympics in February, we will take what we can get leading into it.

In the case of United States of Al, we know that it will be returning with a lot of fun stuff and the return of a familiar face in John Ross Bowie, who you know from Speechless as well as his recurring arc on The Big Bang Theory. Check out the season 2 episode 10 synopsis below for more:

“Professor / Ustad” – When Al invites his professor over for dinner, Al’s professor and Lizzie start flirting with each other. Also, Riley hits a snag in his physical relationship with Holly and seeks out his therapist for help, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. John Ross Bowie returns as Professor Williams, Al’s psychology instructor.

What we hope to see this show continue to moving forward is the same thing we’ve seen them do so far: Really work to tell stories that make you laugh, but also celebrate humanity and the kindness that can exist around us. Even beyond just the topical premiere there have been a handful of emotional moments this season.

