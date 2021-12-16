Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 10 spoilers

Is Young Sheldon new tonight over at CBS? Are we about to have a chance to dive into season 5 episode 10? We know that we’re getting close to the holiday season and because of that, there’s a tendency for shows to start to go on hiatus.

Unfortunately, that is precisely what is going to happen when it comes to the Big Bang Theory prequel today. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there’s not a new episode for the remainder of the year, either. The plan is for Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 to air on Thursday, January 6, and you can check out the full synopsis below with more news on what lies ahead with it:

“An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room” – Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Reba McEntire and Wendie Malick return as June and Professor Hagemeyer, respectively. Melissa Joan Hart directed the episode.

Just when you look at the guest cast alone, you know that there’s going to be some exciting stuff throughout here! Also, there should be something really fun about Sheldon getting his own dorm room. Even when you are 19 and getting a dorm room there’s a sense of great pride in it — also, it’s likely the first time you’ve lived on your own! Being able to be in one of these rooms by yourself likely sends the meter off the charts in terms of what you’re getting yourself mixed up in.

