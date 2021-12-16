Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are you about to dive into one of the boldest, craziest episodes we’ve had a chance to see in a good while?

Here’s the great news we are happy to pass down now: The answer is “yes” on both counts! There is an installment coming tonight titled “The End Has No End,” and we would say in advance of it to prepare for the story to fire on all cylinders. This is the last episode of the calendar year and we know that entering it, Cassie will find her life on the line, Travis will make some key confessions, and Ronald is going to be on the run. With that being said, Wolf will be hunting him down and at some point, that story come come to a head.

Will a major character die before this story concludes? We can’t rule that out — given that this is a show that killed off Ryan Phillippe’s character in the series premiere, they’ve heard the cloud to make us buy into almost anything.

If you want to set the stage further for what we’re about to see, we suggest that you check out either the promo below or the Big Sky season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

Jenny and Cassie trade stories on recent run-ins with Tonya, leading Cassie to confront her about working for Ren. Having left the ranch—and Wolf—behind him, Ronald revels in his newfound freedom, but old habits threaten to derail his plans. Elsewhere, the kids receive advice from an unlikely source, Travis is finally honest with Jenny and, later, Cassie receives devastating news.

Should you be prepared for a cliffhanger?

In a word, yes — remember how many times that we’ve seen that already with this show!

