Station 19 season 5 episode 9 return date for Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast

Following tonight’s big episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Station 19 season 5 episode 9 return date. Luckily, we’re thrilled to help you out with that! We’ll answer that question and, in the process, share more of what the future holds!

So where should we begin? We suppose it’s by stating the following: Unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on the network next week, or the week after, or probably even the week after that. More than likely, ABC is going to make you wait until after the Winter Olympics to see what lies ahead.

As for the reason behind this, we imagine that it has a lot to do with making sure there is no broadcast out there severely hurting the ratings for the firefighter drama. Keeping the show off the air for a little while could be the thing that actually helps it the most on the way to a season 6. Also, a long hiatus means that there are fewer hiatuses when the show ultimately DOES come back. We know the scheduling for the fall has been a little frustrating for some people out there, as we’ve managed to get a few new episodes, a break, some episodes, another break, and then a couple more to get us where we are right now.

If you’ve been watching Station 19 from the beginning, there is a good chance you know to some extent what lies ahead already: A mix of dangerous rescues, romance, tear-jerking moments, and also the occasional crossover with Grey’s Anatomy. There is no reason for executive producer Krista Vernoff to change things up in a big way at this point, so we imagine she’ll hold somewhat firm to what she’s done so far.

