Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are you going to have a chance to dive back into this world with season 4 episode 9? We know that we’re at a pivotal point in the season, so are we going to see a lot of drama play out soon?

Well, here is where we’re able to hand down the good news: There IS a new episode coming on the network tonight! You are going to have a chance to see season 4 episode 9 arrive and it’s a particularly huge episode of the show: The last one of the year. Whatever happens here could alter the show for quite some time and that’s precisely what the writers want. We’d say that at the center of everything right now is a pretty important question: Can Hope be saved? Will she have her humanity turned off for the foreseeable future. This is going to be one of the crazier episodes we’ve seen in some time, and we can only hope you’re prepared for what you see as a result of it.

For a few specifics, just go ahead and check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko). Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin) and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at The Salvatore School. Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star. Morenike Joela Evans directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (405). Original airdate 12/16/2021.

Also? Going ahead and expect a cliffhanger. It’d be crazy if there wasn’t one at the end of all this!

