Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get into season 23 episode 10?

After what transpired on this past episode of the series, it goes without saying that you’d want more more or less immediately. We want to know, for example, if Benson and Noah did eventually turn up at Stabler’s holiday party; or, to check in on how she is doing after the absolutely insane trial of Richard Wheatley. We don’t anticipate that Barba is going to be back in the immediate future but whenever he does turn up, it does feel as though the relationship between him and Olivia Benson is going to be pretty broken. It could prove hard to patch things up fully on the other side.

Unfortunately, we know that you will be waiting for a little while to see what lies ahead. how long, to be specific? For the time being, it does appear as though SVU is poised to return on new episodes on Thursday, January 6, and the promo below gives you a good sense of what lies ahead. There may not be an official synopsis as of yet for this episode, but the return of Donal Logue is going to mark one of the reasons for excitement here. His character and Rollins have quite a history and when you think about that alone, you have to imagine that it is going to be explored further.

So what about further crossovers between this show and Law & Order: Organized Crime? We wouldn’t rule it out (especially once the original Law & Order is back on the air), but we don’t get a sense it’s happening in the near future. Consider this something to ponder over down the road.

