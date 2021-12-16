Yellowstone season 4 episode 8: ‘No Kindness for the Coward’ details!

We know you’re still waiting for Sunday to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 8, but you don’t have to wait at all for some new details! “No Kindness for the Coward” is the title for what lies ahead, and it feels like we’re primed to get a crazy, intense episode that builds towards what will (hopefully) be an epic finale.

To better help set the stage for all of this, be sure to check out the newly-released Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Tensions escalate with the protestors, but Beth has a plan. Jimmy and Emily get closer. Monica and Kayce share a special moment.

How are the protestors going to fit in to the rest of the story? That’s something we wonder right now, mostly due to the fact that we’re not sure how much more of them we need. We’ve already seen Summer have a slight impact, but they feel relatively like small potatoes compared to everything else that is happening right now. Beth’s plan, though, could be a way to get them on her side and against the other people at Market Equities that she is trying to take down.

As for Jimmy’s storyline, where is it going? We wouldn’t be shocked if it leads to him contemplating if he wants to stay down in Texas as opposed to coming back to Yellowstone. Maybe he finds a purpose down there, and we know that love could be a primary motivating factor for him if he develops real feelings for Emily.

While neither Jamie nor Garrett are mentioned here, we tend to think that both of them will play a big part in establishing whatever the endgame is for the season. Another attack could be imminent, especially now that John has decided to run for Governor. Isn’t there a good chance this could be a problem?

