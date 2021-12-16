Killing Eve season 4 premiere date revealed! First teases

We’ve known for a while that Killing Eve season 4 is going to be the final season on BBC America. That’s not news we absolutely love, but it’s certainly news that we understand. Sometimes, it’s better to be left wanting more.

At the very least, today we’ve learned that you won’t be waiting TOO long a period of time to see what lies ahead.

Watch our Killing Eve video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on the end of season 3. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates on the way through the rest of the season and we don’t want you missing them.

Today, Entertainment Weekly confirms that the first two episodes of the Jodie Comer – Sandra Oh will air on BBC America come Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It will air the following day on AMC, and for those who want to dive into things a little bit earlier, the premiere will be made available on February 20 on AMC+.

Speaking about what is coming up story-wise for some of these characters, here is what executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle had to say to the aforementioned website:

“Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for … And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

Do we still think there will be action and plenty of spy drama? Sure, but a show like this may need to be personal in order to ensure it reaches its desired result.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve

What do you most want to see on Killing Eve season 4?

Are you glad to be diving into this story soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







