Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving right back into the world of Raymond Reddington? There’s always a good bit to get into when it comes to this show, but that’s especially the case following this past episode.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and hand down the bad news for the time being: There is no new episode on the network tonight. There’s also not going to be one for the remainder of the year.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on the letter, and how this shapes the future of the series. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them.

Is there a silver lining here? We suppose so, mostly in the form of knowing that the series is going to be back with new episodes when we get around to Thursday, January 6. The title for the first episode back is “Between Sleep and Awake,” and that alone suggests that we’re going to have a different, atypical sort of installment from what we typically see with this show. We wonder if it is going to be Ressler-centric, largely because Diego Klattenhoff did not have much of a role in episode 5.

As for Dembe seemingly giving Liz the letter before her death, that’s something that we’re sure is going to play a big role in the remainder of the season. Is it possible that Dembe becomes the Big Bad of the season? Maybe, but we don’t think anyone wants to see Reddington try to destroy his longtime friend. We think that instead, it’s more interesting if the two find a way to work things out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

Are you sad that there is no installment on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







