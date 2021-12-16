Big Sky season 2 episode 8 promo: Is Cassie in grave danger?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see Big Sky season 2 episode 8, and odds are, this will be a showdown of the ages in so many ways.

There is SO much going on at the moment, whether it be with Tonya, with Travis, or of course a long-established adversary in Ronald. He’s escaped from Wolf’s clutches, but what is he going to do? It does seem like getting vengeance on Cassie is at the top of her priority list and he’s going to confront her — at least if the promo below serves as any indication.

Could he actually kill her? Well, if that happens, the show’s going to be very different and we just don’t see it happening. Personally, we think it’s more likely that we see something happen to Ronald, whether it be Wolf tracking him down or Cassie managing to get him behind bars finally. The truth is we’re not sure how much more of his story needs to be told. The stuff away from him has been compelling, though we are glad that he was around this season, if for no other reason than that he brought Wolf Legarski fully into this world.

Knowing what we know about Big Sky, we’re more than anticipating a few big surprises in the final episode of the calendar year — including some sort of cliffhanger. While we know we had effectively two different storylines in season 1 that could’ve functioned as different seasons, we’re not sure the same thing will happen here. It’s just hard to imagine one episode tomorrow tying together everything we’ve seen so far. It’d actually be a disappointment if that happens, given that a number of things would feel rushed in the end.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Big Sky

What do you most want to see on Big Sky season 2 episode 8?

Are you expecting that a major character is going to die at the very end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







