Foodtastic season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+? The latest

Following its launch today on Disney+, can you expect a Foodtastic season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road here? We’ll do our best to answer that question within this piece!

The first thing that we should note here is simple: For now, not too much is known about the future of the series. Are we hopeful? Sure, mostly because so much of this show embodies what is great about Disney: Creativity, imagination, and fun. You’ve got a great host in Keke Palmer and also a fun premise: Watching people come up with the most incredible food sculptures. There are a lot of cooking shows out there on TV, but none of them are quite like this.

Here’s where the trouble spot comes in terms of guaranteeing another season of this show: Disney+ has been a little more quick to cancel first-year shows than a number of other streaming services like Apple TV+, Hulu, or Amazon. Why is that? They know that they have such a large library of content that it doesn’t matter all that much if they lose something. The Disney brand and their backlog of programming is SO strong. The #1 determining factor here is how many people choose to watch the show from start to finish, which shows Disney that there is a real demand for more.

Provided that Disney+ does decide to go ahead with a second season, when could it premiere? Odds are, you’ll be waiting at least a little while. Because this formal does have a fairly quick turnaround, though, in comparison to a show like The Mandalorian, we do think that it’s more than possible that new episodes could air at some point in 2022. So much of it will come down to what the streaming service wants.

Do you want to see a Foodtastic season 2 renewal happen at Disney+?

When do you think that it could end up airing? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







