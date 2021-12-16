Survivor 41 finale: Who won: Erika, Xander, or Deshawn?

Tonight’s Survivor 41 finale started with the final five castaways having to start all over — but who won at the very end?

We knew that tonight would be crazy, with Erika, Deshawn, Heather, Ricard, and Xander facing off. Erika got an advantage at the immunity challenge, and she was able to leverage that to perfection. She won, and at an emotional Tribal Council the other players did the right thing and got rid of Ricard. It wasn’t easy, but it was the right decision.

Where things get a little more complicated, meanwhile, happened at the final four. Xander won immunity, but for some reason he took Erika, the most likely person to beat him, to the final three. Why do that? Erika played a more complete strategic game than him. We had one of the best fire-making challenges of all time, and Deshawn managed to beat out Heather by a matter of seconds.

The final three: Xander, Erika, and Deshawn

We’ll say this: We would’ve voted for Erika after what we’ve seen in the post-merge game. She was the underdog, didn’t have a big alliance, but she also made key decisions down the stretch and also won the key challenge to get Ricard out of the game.

The votes were read live at the final Tribal, and the winner was… Erika! She pulled it off! Deshawn finished in second place with only one vote.

