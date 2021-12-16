Tonight on The Masked Singer finale the Bull will finally be revealed — so is it Todrick Hall underneath the mask?

For those familiar with Hall’s voice, it was probably clear early on that he was underneath that lavish costume. He’s an interesting inclusion to this season, mostly because you’re either pretty familiar with him or not familiar at all depending on who you are. He’s huge within the YouTube community, and there may even be some people who remember him from his days on American Idol many years ago. However, those unfamiliar with internet culture may not recognize him at all. One thing that everyone should be able to say is that he has a knack for big performances and plenty of choreography; that’s why he made it so far.

Did we think entering the finale that the Bull would win? It certainly felt like there was a good chance if the goal here was to reward the overall performance — it’s similar in that way to when Wayne Brady won. Yet, we’re not going to sit here and pretend to understand how judging works with a show like this or how winners are chosen. A part of us wishes that the finale determined the champion via a fan vote, but that’s a really hard thing to pull off since these costumes are not always conducive to a live TV environment.

So what Todrick under the Mask? In a word, yes. We also learned that he finished the competition in second place. We were a LITTLE surprised by that, there’s nothing to be ashamed about going out in second. There were so many super-talented people he was able to overtake!

