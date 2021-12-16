Tonight on The Masked Singer the Queen of Hearts will have a chance to win — will she also be revealed to be Jewel?

Entering the finale, we knew that most evidence suggested that the singer behind this particularly-cumbersome costume, which she’s rocked out in for a good percentage of the season. Most of the clues have pointed to her, and we don’t think there’s really been that much mystery here for a long time.

At a certain point in the season, though, The Masked Singer becomes a little less about the guessing game and more about the competition — as weird as that is. It’s always hard to know who the right or deserving winner is when the criteria is so difficult to pin down. Regardless of if the Queen of Hearts wins or loses, she still had a heck of a run this season leading up to her face-off with the Bull. Heck, last week she did a duet with Nicole Scherzinger to “Dream On,” easily one of the hardest songs to perform out there.

If the Queen of Hearts does turn out to be Jewel, our hope is mostly that this gives her career a nice little bump. Her musical heyday was the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, but since that time she’s continued to put out music and pursued projects in a lot of different ventures.

So was it Jewel?

Yes! Beyond that, we should also point out here that the Queen was the Queen of the season, and gets to take home the Golden Mask trophy! This was a really close vote apparently, and she was able to outlast a lot of really talented and unique people all season.

Where you rooting for the Queen of Hearts to win The Masked Singer?

