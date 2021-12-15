Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? The next big reveal…

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving back into season 4 right away? There are so many stories worth exploring, and it goes without saying we want some of them as soon as possible.

Alas, we won’t get to see any of them for a little while still. The show is coming back on February 23; in other words, the network wants much of the Winter Olympics to play out before bringing the show back. It isn’t new tonight and in this instance, it’s because we’re a little too close to the holiday season.

The main story we’re watching when the show comes back on the air is the one revolving around Gary, mostly because it’s too hard for it not to be a focus at this point. Him agreeing to go with Maggie up to Albany is a kind thing to do, but it’s also something that could have some long-term ramifications for his future. Could this journey allow the two to reconnect, and possibly realize more some feelings that were once dormant? Anything is possible, and this could make things complicated for Maggie since she’s in a relationship.

Elsewhere, we’re also watching closely what is happening with Rome, as he is currently dealing with a difficult, devastating wave of depression. We’re absolutely hoping that he will get past it, and he should have the support of people like Eddie along the way.

Unfortunately, it will probably be at least another month, if not longer, until we get more details; the network is going to keep us waiting for a while.

