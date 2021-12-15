Ted Lasso releases surprise animated short celebrating Christmas! (video)

While we all endure the painful wait until Ted Lasso season 3, the folks behind the scenes have given us a rather fantastic Christmas treat!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a new, animated short titled “The Missing Christmas Mustache.” Jason Sudeikis and much of the core cast are back to voice their characters, and the stop-motion animation is the same style that we saw back during the opening credits for “Carol of the Bells,” the fantastic Christmas special in season 2. (The photo above is from that episode.)

Given that this is under five minutes long, don’t expect anything too deep here — nonetheless, it’s delightful and the title here largely speaks for itself. What happens when Ted loses his mustache? Can he get it back before getting on a video call with Henry?

For those wondering if this special is canon with much of the series, we wouldn’t read too much into that. For starters (and season 2 spoilers ahead), Nate is still present as a part of the AFC Richmond staff — meanwhile, Roy Kent is currently working as a coach. We’d say that this fits the window right after “Rainbow” before Nate’s hair starts to turn super-gray. Like we said, though, we don’t think this special is meant to really “fit in” anywhere since there’s some cartoony stuff in here that wouldn’t actually work with the actual show. It’s just fun! It’s an unexpected dose of holiday cheer to keep us in the spirit over the next couple of weeks.

Ted Lasso season 3 is currently set to begin production on another holiday: Valentine’s Day, to be precise. Our hope is that we’ll see new episodes at some point in the summer.

What do you think about this surprise Ted Lasso holiday episode?

Does this make you all the more excited for the future of the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates on all things TV. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

