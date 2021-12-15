Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 5 renewal hopes

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question! Not only that, but we’ll look more towards what the future holds beyond this season.

First things first, though, we gotta get the bad news out of the way: There is still no installment of the show on the air tonight. This is the second straight week that The Conners has been on hiatus, and the plan at present is for it to come back early next year. There will be a time, hopefully within the next couple of weeks, where we start to get more news on what lies ahead.

For the time being, why not talk about something important in the long-term? At this given moment, it’s still uncertain as to whether there is going to be a season 5 renewal or not. Based on the ratings, though, we’re reasonably hopeful. To date (and this is just in the live+same-day numbers), the sitcom is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 3.4 million viewers. While these numbers aren’t going to blow anyone away, it is retaining more than 85% of its audience in both measures versus the season 3 average. Typically, any show that can do this has a reasonably good chance at coming back, and this is still one of the more-successful comedies that ABC has.

For the time being, we’ll continue to argue that The Conners will return depending on how long the cast wants to continue to do it. There’s no shortage of work out there for John Goodman and the rest of the cast so in order for the show to continue, they have to love this specific gig. To date, all evidence seems to point towards them having a great time.

What do you want to see on The Conners moving forward?

Are you hoping for a season 5 renewal to happen? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

