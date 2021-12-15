The Challenge season 38: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Given that tonight marks the end of season 37, why not go ahead and look ahead to The Challenge season 38?

We should start things off here by noting that, at present, MTV hasn’t said all that much about the next main entry in the franchise. (Remember that they still have The Challenge: All Stars over at Paramount+.) With that being said, we still feel like it’s a foregone conclusion that there’s going to be more at some point down the road. How in the world can there not be? We’re talking here about one of the network’s most-popular series, and also one of the things saving all of us from having more repeats of Ridiculousness on a continuous loop.

In terms of the format of the show, not much will probably change — we’ll get a mixture of new and familiar faces from across the reality TV world, and we’ll see many of them battle it out in some fantastic locale. The show will probably still follow a strict protocol due to the spread of the virus, much as we saw during season 37.

Typically, the show operates in a way where we get three seasons within the span of two years. With that in mind, and also the fact that we’ve more or less had two seasons in 2021, we imagine that the new season is at least a handful of months away. The network will announce a premiere date, cast, and a number of other details down the road. Since this show has such a large viewership and a devoted audience, we don’t think they’ll rush any announcement. We just hope, for their sake, there’s a little less controversy than what we’ve had over the course of the past few years. (Not all of the drama, we’d argue, has been good for the franchise — see Ashley’s exit.)

