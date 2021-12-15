Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re happy to dive further into that subject! Of course, there’s a lot of season left and with that, a number of great things to anticipate.

So where do we begin here, though? By getting the bad news out of the way. Unfortunately, we’ve reached the end of the road at the moment for the firefighter drama — and by “at the moment,” we mean for the rest of the year. There is no new episode tonight and at present, we’ll see the series resume alongside Chicago Med and Chicago PD on Wednesday, January 5.

As for what’s coming up on season 10 episode 10, the #1 thing to expect is an important conversation between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. At this point, we’re not sure how the series moves forward without it! Miranda Rae Mayo’s character was off for the last few episodes working on some Girls on Fire programs and in the process of doing that, she more or less ghosted the man she loves. Why did she do that? There’s clearly a lot that she is wrestling with and we hope that they can each reach and understanding on how to move forward. Also, we hope that this doesn’t lead to Stella skipping town again.

Of course, we imagine that Stella’s situation will have a huge impact on Firehouse 51. Brett Dalton’s character of Pelham was offered the spot of truck lieutenant, mostly because Kidd wasn’t around to claim it. We’re not sure that Boden can renege on that offer now, so where would Stella fit in?

Away from the firehouse, get ready to also see the next chapter for Violet, Ritter, and Gallo as their microbrewery success led directly into a total failure within the span of a single episode.

