CSI: Vegas renewed for season 2 by CBS; is William Petersen leaving?

We’ve got a case of good news and bad today when it comes to CSI: Vegas, plus the status of William Petersen.

Let’s start with what should give a LOT of people out there a reason to smile: The revival is coming back for a season 2! While the live+same-day ratings may have left something to be desired, the show was a strong performer on DVR and clearly, CBS understands that there’s a lot of value with this show in the streaming era. In general, networks are relying on franchises more than ever; just remember that NBC has One Chicago and is soon to have three Law & Order shows. Meanwhile, CBS also has three FBI shows, proving that executive producer Dick Wolf is in the midst of a REALLY good year.

Now, we get to some of the bad news. Per Deadline, Petersen will not be returning on-screen as Grissom, but will remain involved as an executive producer. He had only signed a one-year deal to reprise his role, and clearly his return was designed to help get the new show off on the right foot.

So what about Jorja Fox? Her contract allows her to continue playing Sara if she chooses so, but it remains unclear as of this writing if she will be back. There’s at least cause for some hope!

In a statement about the renewal, here is what Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, had to say:

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise.”

CSI: Vegas season 2 will air at some point during the 2022-23 TV season.

