The Masked Singer season 7 premiere date hopes: When will it return?

With tonight’s finale airing in just a matter of hours, why not go ahead and look towards The Masked Singer season 7?

There are a few different things to break down within this piece, but let’s start off with this: The show technically has not been renewed by Fox at the time of this writing. Yet, it’s more or less a foregone conclusion that it will be back. We’re talking here about one of the network’s most-popular shows, and it’s one that has a rare ability to generate viewership at any point in its season. While it benefits you to watch the whole season, you can come in at any given point and not be confused as to what’s going on.

The earliest we could envision The Masked Singer back is this spring, but that’s largely based on how Fox wants to scale things out. The ratings are down for season 6, so it’s possible that they may decide to go down to airing one cycle per year. This is something that The Voice is doing now at NBC, and Dancing with the Stars over at ABC has been doing it for a little while. They allows the brand to feel fresher and a little more like an event.

However, we’re not sure that Fox is there with The Masked Singer as of yet. They don’t have a number of other huge hits where it’s easy to turn this into a once-per-year thing.

Should this season make any changes?

We like the scaling in of wild-card singers to ensure viewers don’t know who everyone is one week into the season. However, the Take It Off Buzzer was a pretty needless twist and it can go away. We also still think in the internet age that they can tone down on some of the clues, which still feel way too easy. Maybe the network doesn’t think so for its family audience, and they are assuming that the average viewer doesn’t spend time Googling all the clues.

