Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7: Is Molly’s life in danger?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7, one thing should be clear about Molly Park: She’s in danger. Big-time danger even.

What makes her stand out? In addition to being a true-crime podcaster with a knack for getting sensitive information, she’s also seen Kurt Caldwell’s super-creepy compound now and lived to tell the tale. Odds are, she’ll go back to Angela and others to describe now, especially since she recognizes that he has a rather bizarre relationship with the truth.

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below for our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. We’re here after each installment with more discussion, so you should really SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss them.

Is this information enough to incriminate Kurt? Hardly, but it’s still enough to generate some discussion — and for Kurt, she knows enough that he could break his typical killing ritual to take her out.

Is it possible that Dexter could be after her, too? At this point, we doubt it. He just saved her life by showing up to Kurt’s compound and unless she’s a really good liar, she clearly didn’t know who Dexter was when she met him. That was something we wondered about the moment we learned she had podcasted about the Trinity Killer: Would she be familiar with him? She also did an episode on the Bay Harbor Butcher so she’s at least done some episodes about people in Dexter’s orbit. Luckily, it seems that she didn’t recognize his face; now, the only person he needs to worry about insofar as his true identity is Angela, who already figured it out because of Batista.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you think is coming up for Molly Park on Dexter: New Blood?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we want you in the loop for all of those. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







