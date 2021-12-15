Survivor 42 premiere date at CBS: What can you expect?

In the wake of tonight’s finale airing on CBS, why not discuss the Survivor 42 premiere date, couple with some of our earliest expectations?

Let’s of course start with the best news that there will, in fact, be a season 42 coming to the network down the road. Not only that, but it’s been confirmed already to premiere on March 9. That’s a little later than anticipated, but that’s likely due to The Amazing Race / Celebrity Big Brother taking up some space the first couple of months of the year — plus, CBS opting to avoid airing against the Olympics.

As for potential themes, Jeff Probst said leading up to Survivor 41’s premiere that they would be moving away from naming their seasons after specific themes. With that, we imagine the next few seasons will just be Survivor with the season number tacked on the end. There will, more than likely, be some different twists introduced.

Did season 41 go WAY too crazy with advantages and idols? Absolutely, but the irony is that even with all of this, two players in Shan and Naseer were voted out with idols in their pockets. Meanwhile, Liana burned her advantage at the wrong time and only a small handful of twists made a huge impact on the game. The biggest ones are probably the Do or Die (which did help Deshawn be immune for a vote) or Erika’s hourglass twist, which remains the most controversial one of the season to the point where players spoke out about it. The big issue with this is that players were told one thing only for that to be false down the road. It’s a little similar to when the Outcasts first surfaced in Pearl Islands, where players assumed that it was impossible for people to return after being voted. (In that case, though, it was at least a lie by omission.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 42?

