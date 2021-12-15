Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Will Hochman returning as Joe Hill, again!

If you were wondering if we’d be seeing more of Will Hochman as Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12, beyond his earlier appearance, we come bearing good news!

In the comments on a recent Instagram post, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that Joe will be back for season 12 episode 12, which is currently set to air on January 21. This also gives us a good sense of the upcoming schedule — there are at least three episodes airing on CBS in the month of January, which episode 10 set for the 7th and, presumably, episode 11 poised for the following week. (For those wondering, O’Connor also noted that Archbishop Kearns will also be appearing in this episode.)

So what sort of role will Joe play in this story? Details are still forthcoming, though Siobhan noted that his storyline will tie in to Jamie’s in some shape or form. We like these two characters together, mostly because Jamie can be a big brother figure and the two seem to have a good bit in common. Joe’s got a rebellious streak and Will Estes’ character can help him when it comes to learning how to best control it.

What we love right now is that the writers for Blue Bloods are finding great ways to turn Joe into a part of the recurring roster; there are so many characters right now that it’s hard to have him in every episode, but he brings a great infusion of energy. It’s also nice that he’s not being forgotten after the dramatic twist a year and a half ago revealed him to be the latest member of the family. (Also, can we have him back at family dinner?)

With Joe confirmed to be returning for the second time this season, we now just want to see Nicky back for an appearance — she’s been MIA for all of season 12 so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including what’s next for Baez

What do you want to see from Will Hochman as Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







