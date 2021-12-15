Succession season 4 spoilers: Sarah Snook on big Shiv, Tom story

As we look ahead towards Succession season 4 on HBO, it’s abundantly clear already that we’re in for a lot of chaos. That’s especially the case for Shiv Roy in the aftermath of an epic betrayal like no other.

It’s clear that over the past season, Shiv has treated her husband Tom especially bad. She was completely cold over his concerns about going to prison, and she wouldn’t even say that she loved him in some straightforward way. So when he opted to clue in Logan on what she, Kendall, and Roman were planning, we weren’t shocked. He’s been planning seeds for a while to get close to Logan and at this point, he has more power perhaps than ever before. Whether or not the Shiv – Tom marriage survives this remains to be seen, but we really can’t rule anything out moving forward.

There is another angle to all of this as well: Shiv knows that Tom sold her out, but not everyone else in the finale does as of yet. Heck, Tom may not even recognize that Shiv knows! Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Snook dives further into how this could shape some of the story to come:

I mean, it’s an amazing amount of leverage to know that your husband has sold you out and so catastrophically, not even he [or] her brothers [know] as well. It’s like, “Do you realize what you’ve done?” And I don’t know how long she keeps that from him. It’s pretty powerful. I don’t know what she does from here.

Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a while to see where things go from here. Succession season 4 may not even start filming until the summer, which would mean that new episodes probably will not air until early 2023 at the earliest. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more there.

What do you think is going to be coming for Shiv moving into Succession season 4?

