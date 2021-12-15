As we prepare for Hawkeye season 1 episode 6 next week, it’s clear that things are going to be explosive. Also, isn’t this poised to be one of the biggest episodes yet out of any of the MCU series over on Disney+?

From our vantage point right now, almost everything is centered around one person and one person only: Kingpin. The end of episode 5 confirmed that Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) is going to play a huge role moving forward. Think about the photo, about Eleanor, and about the character’s connection to Maya. He hasn’t been seen in this world since the end of Daredevil and with that in mind, we have questions aplenty about what he is up to now.

What’s one of the biggest things on our mind right now? It’s really as simple as wondering whether or not this show is going to fully canonize some of the Marvel shows that aired over on Netflix. For one reason or another, they’ve long been kept at arm’s length but recently, we’ve seen a slight shift when it comes to some of that. Take, for example, Kevin Feige suggesting that if Daredevil does show up moving forward, he would be played once again by Charlie Cox. We don’t think that Hawkeye or any other part of the MCU needs to dump a lot of exposition from some of the Netflix shows on us, but they can find a way to make those shows matter and still keep these characters in the moment now.

What we’re trying to say is pretty simple: We hope the writers aren’t going to just introduce the likes of Kingpin and Daredevil as though nothing ever happened between them. Why not give some Easter eggs for folks who watched their original show, beyond just casting the same people for the roles?

