Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: Monet’s reaction to Tariq, Cane

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5, it’s pretty darn clear that Monet is going to have a LOT on her plate. First things first, she has to deal with the aftermath of what Mecca has finally realized: Zeke is his son! That’s something that will define much of what’s coming up.

Oh, and did we mention what she’s learned about Cane and Tariq now? These two have collaborated in a way that she not quite aware of, and their incident in regards to Jabari could define at least some of what you see coming up.

During a new Instagram Live this week, show creator Courtney Kemp made it clear that you will see Monet get some element of vengeance on both Cane and Tariq coming up over not just what they did, but also the secret that they kept.

During a new Instagram Live this week, show creator Courtney Kemp made it clear that you will see Monet get some element of vengeance on both Cane and Tariq coming up over not just what they did, but also the secret that they kept. There’s a lot of chaos that the two have now thrown into the entire Tejada family, especially if Zeke does go down for the murder. We don’t see either party being altogether willing to turn themselves in, so with that in mind, they have to ensure that this is pinned fully on someone else. That’s not easy when you have someone like Whitman breathing down their necks, who is clearly determined and isn’t all that intimidated even by the likes of Simon Stern.

Kemp also confirmed that there is a midseason break coming for the show, and we wouldn’t be shocked if it’s coming after this weekend. Signs already point towards Ghost returning from its break on January 9.

