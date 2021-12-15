Riverdale season 6 episode 5: Is Jughead now deaf after 100th episode?

Following what we saw on Riverdale season 6 episode 5, is Jughead Jones now deaf? Is that how we are meant to interpret the ending?

There is no denying that the 100th episode of the show was one stuffed full of a wide array of twists. It was weird, loopy, and certainly at times confusing. We haven’t seen an episode quite like it. We saw a lot of Jughead’s authorship but also nods aplenty to the comics that started it all. There was a lot of celebrating the source material and we lived for that.

Yet, at the end of the episode we had an explosion, and that is the fullest of full-circle moments in a number of different ways, in between the end of season 5 and also some early descriptions for the Jughead character. At one point, there were plans for him to be deaf in the original pilot for the series. Now, the show could be going in that direction. It’s definitely something that the show may be looking to explore; the hearing loss may only be temporary, but it’s something that we have to keep watch on for at least a little while.

As for how important this Rivervale event really was to Riverdale the series long-term, we’ll just have to wait and see on that. for now, though, we’ll give the show at least some credit for trying to be super-ambitious and play around with the concept of what a series like this can really be. Was it too complicated for its own good at times? Sure, but we know that we’ve said that a few times already when it comes to this show.

