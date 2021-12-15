The Bachelorette: Was Joe Coleman eliminated by Michelle Young?

Even though Joe Coleman had a fantastic run for himself on The Bachelorette with Michelle Young, tonight could mark the end of the road.

Was this one that was pretty easy to predict for a while? Absolutely. Even though he overcame all of the DM speculation at the start of the season (plus a lot of unnecessary rumors), he was still far quieter than the other two guys and his relationship moved at a slightly different pace. Typically, a relationship on this show that isn’t hot-and-heavy from the start is one doomed to fail.

Because of this, we felt entering tonight that Joe would before the finale while Brandon and Nayte constituted the final two. Only one of them will get the rose at the very end of this, and it does feel like it’s still Nayte. Joe and Brandon didn’t always have the most positive things to say about him when he wasn’t around tonight, including questions about if he can commit. Michelle was already warned that he may not be ready to propose, but can she overlook all of that? He is clearly the one of the final three she is the most into.

So was Joe actually eliminated? Was our prediction correct? As it turns out, yes. Brandon made a final plea to Michelle right before the Rose Ceremony where he told her how much he cared about her. We’re not sure that this moved the needle but in the end, that’s not important. What is important is that we’ve reached the end here for Joe on the show.

We honestly wonder if someone like Joe could be on Bachelor in Paradise. Would women be interested in him? Maybe, but personality-wise the show often favors bigger characters.

