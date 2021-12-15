The Flash season 8 episode 6 promo: Why are Nora, Bart back?

We know that The Flash season 8 episode 6 is going to be airing in March, and we now have a small sense of what it’s going to be about.

At the end of this past episode, we had an opportunity to see Barry and Iris’ kids Nora and Bart make an appearance at a New Year’s Eve party several years ago — in other words, during the origins of Barry getting his powers. This is back when Eddie Thawne was alive, which does explain on some level why Rick Cosnett is returning to the series in the new year. The same goes, of course, for getting to see more of Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

So why are they there? Based on what we know so far, it seems to be a classic case of the timeline getting screwed up and them working to repair it. The twist here, of course, is that they could be going back to a point where they could alter almost everything, including Barry becoming the hero that Central City so desperately needs.

In the end, what we’re the most excited for right now is simply the chance to have a little bit of fun in the new year. This “Armageddon” story arc was great, but it also was very heavy and needed to be much of the time. These two characters do serve as a great infusion of energy into this world.

Is the Reverse-Flash gone for good?

It’s easy to make that argument at the moment! However, it does feel a little bit like things can still change depending on what happens moving forward. Every time you think that this character is stopped, he almost always finds a way to come back … even if it feels like there’s no reason for him to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 8 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







