The Voice season 21 finale: Who won: Girl Named Tom or Wendy Moten?

Who won The Voice season 21 — Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, or someone else? As you would imagine, we have a good bit to get to here!

So where do we start off? We suppose that the best possible place is with noting the elephant in the room: A leak on the show’s official app earlier today declaring that Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom are the official winners. If that is the case (and NBC has not commented), it would not come as some seismic shock: They’ve been the favorites to win for well over a month, despite there never being a trio who has won the show before. They just had the combination of a great coach, fantastic harmonies, and an Americana sort of sound that appeals to a wide array of demographics.

The only person who we felt could defeat Girl Named Tom this season was Wendy, and that was due to both her fantastic performance last night and then also the fact that she comes from Blake Shelton’s team — historically, there is a real pattern of people doing really well on the show that come from his team. She had seemingly more support than his other team member in Paris Winningham.

In true The Voice finale fashion, we saw the finale take a LONG time to get to some of the results; when we got there, we were left with an unsurprising final two in Girl Named Tom and Wendy. The winner, in the end, was Girl Named Tom! They made The Voice history, even if in doing so they gave us a pretty predictable end to the season.

We’re happy for Girl Named Tom, just like we’re happy for every winner. However, this is where the real test begins. Can they find a certain measure of fame away from the show? That’s what we’re always eager to see.

Entering The Voice finale, who did you want to see as the winner: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, or someone else?

