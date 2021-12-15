The Voice season 22 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, when could The Voice season 22 premiere? What can we expect from the series then?

The first order of business here is noting, more than likely, that the franchise will continue to be a part of the network’s rotation. However, things are going to be a little different moving forward. Do you remember when Dancing with the Stars moved from being twice a year to an annual event? The same thing is happening here. For the first time there is no spring season and instead, The Voice 22 will return next fall, more than likely September. It’s a bit early to tell what’s going to happen in terms of the coaching lineup.

Will this shift help the show after declining ratings? We do think that it will make it more of an event. In airing two seasons a year a lot of them tend to blend together, and also causes a certain oversaturation of the market. The spring season also ends up airing opposite American Idol a lot of the time and that forces a lot of viewers to choose.

While The Voice does a lot of things right, we do really hope that NBC and the producers use this time away to retool a few different things with the show. Take, for example, working to better figure out if there’s a way to streamline the middle part of the show. We need less of the Battle / Knockout Rounds, and more time spent on getting to know the actual singers. Too much of the show is about the coaches, to the point where a lot of fans vote based on the mentor rather than the contestant. There has to be a way to shake things up a little.

