Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Is Maggie Bell okay after shooting?

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Tonight’s new episode, the final one of the calendar year, at least had us worried for a few minutes.

After all, how could we not be when the character Maggie Bell, out in the field with OA, was shot! She didn’t pass out immediately, and that gave us hope that she would find her way through this. We hadn’t heard anything over the past few months suggesting that Peregrym, the show’s biggest star, would be departing the series; yet, big episodes like this are often the time where some changes are made.

When the show cut to commercial after the shooting, they made it seem like anything could happen and Maggie’s future was in grave danger. However, when the show cut back, Maggie was sitting at an ambulance and in one piece. Rather than this be some sort of cliffhanger that was present for the entire episode, it felt like the show up and resolved it in a matter of minutes.

Could there be long-term ramifications of what happened with Maggie? Maybe, but we’d say that it’s not going to be a major story point moving forward. This was not her first day out in the field; she’s seen and dealt with a lot of terrible stuff and thanks to that, she should be able to recover without too much issue. There was, after all, another major issue within this episode: What happened to Rina. That was the #1 focus of a lot of the agents tonight.

Odds are, we’ll see Maggie front and center again after tonight’s episode; we don’t foresee another absence for the character like we did when Peregrym was on maternity leave.

Were you worried that Missy Peregrym was leaving FBI during season 4 episode 9?

