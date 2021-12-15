FBI season 4 episode 9: Is Rina Trenholm dead, Kathleen Munroe leaving?

Tonight’s FBI season 4 episode 9 wasted no time creating absolute chaos: That’s what happens when a character like Rina Trenholm is shot. She’s a character who has been an important part of this world over the past few years, and there are questions remaining regarding her long-term status now.

At about fifteen minutes into the episode, it was clear that the character was having a brain hemorrhage after what happened with the sniper, and that caused Jubal to take things to another level. When people he cares about are hurt, you know that he’s going to do whatever he can … even crossing lines to make something happen. The next update we got suggested that it was hard to know if she’d make it through the situation or not. Even at the hospital, Jubal didn’t get a whole lot of answers right now. He also had no interest in staying there long-term despite the fact that he was ordered to stay away from the office.

Unfortunately, the investigation into what happened was not easy for any of the agents. There was bureaucratic red tape, for starters, and then targets who were sophisticated and careful.

Here’s the good news – The team were able to catch some of those responsible for the attacks, and there was some resolution to at least part of the case.

Here’s the bad news – There is no confirmation that Rina will be okay. Since Kathleen Munroe’s character was still on life support, we’re not willing to say that she’s gone for good. Yet, we’re preparing ourselves now for a scenario where we could be waiting a good while to get updates. Hopefully, the first episode back will start with at least some sort of news.

