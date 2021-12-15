Is Eve leaving Queens on ABC, and is Brianna dead?

Is Eve leaving Queens on ABC, and is her character of Brianna dead just a handful of episodes into the show’s run? At this point, it’s clear that the producers have you worried.

Just from watching the promo below, it’s fair to assume the worst. After all, how many people survive this sort of injury? Will she be able to be saved in time?

We know that this situation is going to be complicated for the character but in the end, we’re still optimistic this isn’t the last time you’ll see Brianna. Remember that in real life, Eve announced she was pregnant a couple of months back. The writers likely needed to find a way to set up a maternity leave for the actress, and this could be a way to have that work within the story. They needed to do something to displace Brianna for a while, and this would be the sort of thing that would render her unable to perform. Given that the group just got back together, it would be hard to justify a reason for her leaving temporarily other than her being medically unable to do so.

Throughout the episode tonight, we’ll offer up some more updates; for now, though, we do remain hopeful that everything will be okay in the end insofar as Eve’s status goes. The bigger concern is just for the future of Queens overall, given that the ratings have been low through the first several weeks of the season.

