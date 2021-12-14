Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? The wait for season 4 details

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get a much better sense of what’s next through the remainder of season 4?

Let’s answer each one of those questions, starting with the first one: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight, as we’re now right in the thick of what is a lengthy hiatus for the Ryan Eggold series. It will be coming back on Tuesday, January 4, so you can at least take some consolation in the fact that you won’t be waiting too long to get more insight moving into the new year.

Now, let’s talk about details. To date, we’ve already seen a promo with a few teases on where the show is going to be going from here — including how, most notably, you’re going to see Max and Helen kick off their life together in London. While there may not be that much of a guarantee that the two are going to be there forever, we’re at least heartened to know that there was no last-ditch switcheroo that caused him to not make the trip to the United Kingdom with Dr. Sharpe.

As for when some more details about the first episode back will surface, we’re pretty hopeful you’ll see some good stuff in just a single week’s time. NBC has released synopses for most of their shows now leading up to January 2 so, if that pattern holds, early next week we’ll get more details leading up to January 9. There’s no guarantee they will give more away about the future of New Amsterdam, but it would make no sense for them to shy away from it and miss out on a golden opportunity to push the show more leading into the holidays.

